Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $510,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $66.10. 5,622,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,370,144. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

