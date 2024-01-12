Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.390-3.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.440-3.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Masimo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Masimo by 24.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masimo by 85.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,007,000 after acquiring an additional 231,202 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Masimo by 53.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 39.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

