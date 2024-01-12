McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 394,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

