Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Ambarella worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $869,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $57.92. 71,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,979. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

View Our Latest Report on AMBA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.