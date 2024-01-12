Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %
SPGI traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $435.86. The company had a trading volume of 219,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
