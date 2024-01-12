Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $123.26. The stock had a trading volume of 211,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,614. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

