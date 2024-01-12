Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,202,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 258.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 501,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

IRDM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

