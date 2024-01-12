Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 245 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 521,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $85.08.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

