Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 279 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.3% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.86. 465,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

