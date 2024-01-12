Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 2,968 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

INTC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,453,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,179,992. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.10, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

