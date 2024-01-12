Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 58 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,108,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.38. The stock had a trading volume of 261,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,184. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.28.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

