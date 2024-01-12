Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $175.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,543. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

