Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.88. 414,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,631. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.16. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

