Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,552,000 after buying an additional 359,562 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.97. The stock had a trading volume of 297,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

