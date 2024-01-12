Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. 1,267,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.82.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

