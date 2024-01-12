Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.42. 458,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

