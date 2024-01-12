Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,476,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $835.88. 21,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,135. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.95 and a twelve month high of $844.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $753.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.