Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

