Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,119.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

