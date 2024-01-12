Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.55. 361,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.14. The company has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

