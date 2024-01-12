Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 174,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 132,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,807.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,096. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. U-Haul Holding has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.10.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHAL. TheStreet cut shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of U-Haul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

