Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HY. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE:HY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

