Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Pentair comprises about 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,769,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Pentair Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $70.85. 310,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,059. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

