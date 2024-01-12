Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. 6,537,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,690,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

