Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $165.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $171.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

