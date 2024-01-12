Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

