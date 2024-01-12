Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 10,845 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 428.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRH by 5,175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CRH by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,699,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 135.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,342 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.92. 645,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,924. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

