Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 8.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 1.8% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $1,241,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,018 shares of company stock worth $2,476,261. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $250.46. 15,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,046. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $265.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

