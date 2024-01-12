Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock remained flat at $51.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 205,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

