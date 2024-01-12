Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 740 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,001. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.