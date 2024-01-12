Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.06. 62,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,415. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.44. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $469.58. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

