Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.63. 643,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,649. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

