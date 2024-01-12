Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $777.80.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

BLK traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $788.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,503. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $752.09 and its 200-day moving average is $704.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.87 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

