Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.24. 189,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,628. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $228.94.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.