Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.20. 10,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.67. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.94.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

