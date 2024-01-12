Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.