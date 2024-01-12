Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 169,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.29. 750,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,900. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.