Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 390 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 1.54% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Price Performance

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.00. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

