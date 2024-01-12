Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 431 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,745,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.30. The stock had a trading volume of 276,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.13.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

