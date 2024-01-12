Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 524 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,669,000 after acquiring an additional 225,683 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $94.61. 395,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,116. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.