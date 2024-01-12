Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 6,197 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,779,000 after acquiring an additional 261,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,391. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
