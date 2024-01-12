Mcdonald Partners LLC Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

