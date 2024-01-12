Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading 8% Higher

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 974,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 547,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Mega Uranium Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$175.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 11.36.
Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Mega Uranium
Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
