Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading 8% Higher

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 974,465 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 547,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Mega Uranium Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$175.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mega Uranium

In other Mega Uranium news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$38,700.00. In other Mega Uranium news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$38,700.00. Also, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.