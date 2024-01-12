Meitav Investment House Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.