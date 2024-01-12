Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,501 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 684.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $207.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.06. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.