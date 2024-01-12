Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 99,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 53,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 110.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 71,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

