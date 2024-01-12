Melius Upgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to “Buy”

Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.94.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $251.89 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $252.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,416 shares of company stock valued at $46,417,892. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

