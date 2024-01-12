Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Raised by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.47% of Mercury Systems worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,242 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,973,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.65. 39,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,538. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.65. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and sold 4,431 shares valued at $170,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRCY

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.