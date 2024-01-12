Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

MMSI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.04. 50,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,184. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

