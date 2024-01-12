MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 711.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

